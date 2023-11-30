NAPO Shoots Down Asiedu Nketia’s UENR Medical School Propaganda

Press Aide to Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Kofi Abrefa Afena has debunked assertions by National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia that, Dr. Prempeh as Education Minister blocked the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani from obtaining a medical school.

In a statement responding to the claims of Asiedu Nketia, Mr. Abrefa described the National Chairman as not well-informed on subject matters of tertiary education in Ghana. “For the education of Mr. Asiedu Nketia, it is not the Minister for Education that approves and accredit programs and courses in universities.

This is a function of the Ghana National Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), formerly the NCTE and the National Accreditation Board. The Executive Director, Prof. Salifu, an appointee of former President Mahama, predated Dr. Prempeh’s stints at the Ministry of Education and remained in office throughout his time as Minister. Johnson Asiedu Nketia could have easily verified this from him.

It continued “There was no time, during the tenure of Dr. Prempeh that, a decision to establish a Medical School as alluded to by Mr. Nketia came before Dr. Prempeh even for his opinion, let alone approval. The processes for establishing Universities and the accreditation of Programmes and Courses have never been a ministerial decision”

Read full statement below:

For Immediate Release

Ignore Asiedu Nketia’s Distortions; Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Education Minister Never Blocked UENR From Obtaining a Medical School

Energy Minister and former Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NaPo has become aware of statements attributed to National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a Ghana Web publication of 30th November, 2023, to the effect he as Education Minister, blocked the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani from obtaining a medical school. Whilst this statement exposes the NDC National Chairman as not well informed on matters pertaining to the subject matter of tertiary education in Ghana, it is important to refute same in the following response:

1. For the education of Mr. Asiedu Nketia, it is not the Minister for Education that approves and accredit programs and courses in universities. This is a function of the Ghana National Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), formerly the NCTE and the National Accreditation Board. The Executive Director, Prof. Salifu, an appointee of former President Mahama, predated Dr. Prempeh’s stints at the Ministry of Education and remained in office throughout his time as Minister. Johnson Asiedu Nketia could have easily verified this from him.

2. There was no time, during the tenure of Dr. Prempeh that, a decision to establish a Medical School as alluded to by Mr. Nketia came before Dr. Prempeh even for his opinion, let alone approval. The processes for establishing Universities and the accreditation of Programmes and Courses have never been a ministerial decision

3. From the foregoing, Mr. Asiedu Nketia will be pardoned for a genuine ignorance on the subject matter. However, if it was borne out of mischief and propaganda against the person of Dr. Prempeh, given the electioneering campaign season, then it is dead ab-initio because the facts speak for themselves

4. The general public is thus advised to reject outrightly, these uninformed claims by the NDC National Chairman, treating them with the total contempt they deserve

*END*

SIGNED

KOFI ABREFA AFENA

PRESS AIDE