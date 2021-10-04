Napoli defender Koulibaly alleges racist abuse at Fiorentina

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has alleged he was racially abused by Fiorentina fans in Sunday’s Serie A match between the teams.

The 30-year-old Senegal international said in a social media post he had been called a “fucking monkey.”

“These people have nothing to do with sport,” he said. “They must be identified and kept out of the stadiums: forever.”

Fiorentina said police were reviewing video footage from the game to identify those responsible.

Koulibaly received support from within Italian football, including AC Milan – who are second behind table-topping Napoli – who tweeted: “There’s no place for racism in football, in society, anywhere.”

The Italian football federation (FIGC) has received a report on the incident from its match attendee and after talks with Koulibaly will open an investigation.