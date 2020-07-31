Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has completed his move from Lille to Napoli, the Italian Serie A side confirmed on Friday.

Having joined Lille last summer, the 21-year-old contributed 18 goals and six assists from 38 games in all competitions.

According to multiple media outlets, the Partenopei have splashed out up to 81 million euros for the Nigerian, who reports say will wear the No. 9 jersey next season. Enditem

Advertisements