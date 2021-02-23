dpa – Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is to be released from a Bergamo hospital and was due back in Naples on Monday after suffering head injury in the weekend Serie A game at Atalanta, the Naples club said.

The 22-year-old Nigerian hit his head on the ground after a clash and was stretchered off the pitch late into the Sunday game the Neapolitans lost 4-2 at Bergamo’s Gewiss Stadium.

“Following the game, he underwent medical tests but they did not yield a conclusive result,” a club statement read, adding that the club’s chief medical officer was with the footballer at the hospital and that further exams would be conducted on Tuesday in Naples.

Osimhen is playing his first season with Napoli after his transfer from French side Lille.