Napo’s Defamers Apologize To Him For Lying Over Busyinternet Contract Award

Former Employees of Busyinternet Ghana Ltd, Andy Ankomah and Nicolas Bill Aleander, chief conspirators of fabrications and malicious lies against former Minister for Education and current Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as ‘Napo’ have in a letter dated 20th June, 2023 apologized to the Minister for maligning him through series of publications on social media to the effect that, the Minister had engaged in bribery and corruption in the process of awarding a contract to Busyinternet Ghana Limited during his time as Education Minister.

This comes on the back of the two admitting to hiding behind the company’s official social media handles to allege wrongdoing on the part of Dr. Prempeh in the award of the said contract in 2019. According to them, they believed falsely, that once they go the route of mentioning the names of responsible public officials like the Minister who was involved in the contract, their management, against whom they have been pressing payment demands, will get into a panic mood and pay their outstanding salaries.

In the letter signed by the two employees, they state among others that, their allegations against the Minister were not backed by facts but were only sordid attempts at getting their unpaid salaries paid. “These were based on suspicions and not enough to consider the publication as 100% accurate” they said

The letter continued “Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, former Education Minister was mentioned which was regrettable and as such it’s proper we offer an unqualified apology. We would also like to offer an apology to the Ministry of Education since the institution was mentioned in the publication and never meant to cause harm to their reputation”

The duo said, their approach was not politically motivated but only sought to get their unpaid salaries owed them by the management of the company and therefore resorted to the irresponsible act of drawing in an innocent public official in their staff-management impasse. They further called on the Minister to intervene in their salary payment matter by speaking to their management for them.

“Our emotions got the better of us in addressing the issue and will plead to your honourable office to broker a deal on our behalf to get our arrears paid”. The two further appealed to the Hon. Minister to grant them an audience for an in-person apology to be rendered. The said malicious posts on social media they say, have since been pulled down.