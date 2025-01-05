NAPO’s Spokesperson Denies Allegations of Possessing State Vehicles

Fiifi Boafo, spokesperson for Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the 2024 Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has strongly denied claims made by elements within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) suggesting that Dr. Prempeh is in possession of state vehicles.

The controversy stemmed from a viral video which allegedly showed state security forces raiding a property linked to Dr. Prempeh and finding vehicles, with claims that these were state assets he intended to keep for personal use. The video has sparked heated debates, but Dr. Prempeh’s camp has quickly refuted these allegations.

In an interview with MyNewsGh, Fiifi Boafo labeled the accusations as “entirely baseless,” providing further context to counter the claims. “Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh resides in Trasacco, a property he has lived in for years, even before his tenure as a Member of Parliament and Minister,” he clarified, also noting that Dr. Prempeh does not own any property in Osu, as suggested in the video.

Boafo also took the opportunity to address the claims regarding state vehicles. He categorically stated that during his time as Minister of Energy, Dr. Prempeh was never assigned a Land Cruiser or any cross-country vehicle. “Instead, he relied entirely on his personal vehicles for official duties,” Boafo confirmed.

Additionally, Boafo explained that the only vehicle provided to Dr. Prempeh during his ministerial tenure was a saloon car, which he returned promptly after his term ended.

This controversy over state vehicles has raised concerns about the integrity of public officials and the management of state resources. However, Dr. Prempeh’s camp remains adamant that the accusations are unfounded and without merit.