Napo’s wife unveils initiative to champion mental wellbeing, financial literacy

Mrs. Alma Pokua Adade-Prempeh, wife of the NPP 2024 vice presidential candidate and former Minister of Energy, has launched the ‘Empowering Better Life Foundation’ (EBLF)—an initiative dedicated to fostering holistic well-being and empowerment for children, adolescents, and vulnerable communities.

The foundation aims to create a society that prioritises mental health, inclusive education, menstrual hygiene, and financial literacy while promoting ethical leadership.

Delivering her introductory address during the launch at African Regent Hotel in Accra, she described the occasion “as the realization of a vision to empower lives and transform communities”.

“Today is a special day, and I am deeply honored to stand before you as we officially launch the Empowering Better Life Foundation. This moment is not just the fulfillment of a dream but the beginning of a movement—one that seeks to empower lives and transform communities,” she stated.

Mental health

She emphasised that Ghana is a country rich in talent and resilience, yet significant challenges hinder the growth and well-being of many young people and families. Mental health, she noted, remains one of the least understood aspects of well-being, with children and adolescents often struggling in silence due to stigma and a lack of support.

“Depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions are not just issues affecting adults. They impact young minds profoundly, affecting education, relationships, and future aspirations,” she added.

Mrs. Adade-Prempeh observed the struggles of mothers caring for children with special needs, describing them as unsung heroes facing emotional, financial, and physical burdens with little societal support.

“Many mothers of children with special needs battle stress, anxiety, depression, and even isolation. As we champion the cause of these children, we must also prioritize the well-being of their caregivers. No mother should feel abandoned by the very society she is fighting so hard for,” she stressed.

She, therefore, called for increased safe spaces, education, and resources for families, educators, and caregivers to ensure that children with special learning needs receive the quality education they deserve.

Menstrual hygiene, financial literacy

The EBLF founder further highlighted the pressing issue of menstrual hygiene, describing it as “both a health and dignity concern”. She lamented that too many adolescent girls miss school due to a lack of access to sanitary products and proper menstrual health education.

“Every girl deserves to manage her menstrual cycle with confidence and dignity without it standing in the way of her education or future,” she indicated.

She mentioned that another key focus of the foundation was financial literacy. She said that it was as a critical life skill often neglected in traditional education.

“The ability to understand money, save wisely, invest in the future, and lead with integrity is essential. Yet, too many young people enter adulthood without the financial knowledge needed to make informed decisions,” she noted.

Commendation

Speaking as the Special Guest at the EBLF launch, the Commonwealth Secretary-General and former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, emphasised the importance of collaboration, ethical leadership, and human dignity in fostering inclusive progress.

She commended the initiative’s commitment to mental wellbeing, inclusive education, financial literacy, and ethical leadership. She reaffirmed the organisation’s core principles of democracy, human rights, good governance, peace, and sustainable development.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey noted that ELBF’s mission aligned with these values, stating, “Being here this afternoon in support of your bold and visionary initiative reassures me that across the Commonwealth, we can count on dedicated individuals and groups to advance rights, improve quality of life, and promote sustainable development.”

She congratulated the founder, describing her as an inspiration whose vision has brought together stakeholders committed to transformative change. She highlighted the growing challenges facing societies today, including rising mental health struggles, educational barriers for children with learning differences, financial insecurity, and the need for ethical leadership.

She stressed the importance of a united approach in tackling these issues, urging policymakers, civil society, faith leaders, the media, and the international community to collaborate for meaningful change.

“Many of the issues confronting us today determine health and economic outcomes and affect entire communities. We ignore them at our own peril. Each citizen has a responsibility to shape inclusive progress. This is why the Commonwealth, with its 2.7 billion citizens—two-thirds of whom are young people, will continue to champion unity in diversity and a shared commitment to resilience,” she stressed