Narcotic Control Commission cautions public against drug abuse

The Narcotic Control Commission has cautioned the public to be mindful of the dangers of excessive use of drugs for non-medical purposes, as such practices could lead to drug addiction.

Mr. Benjamin Aikins, a public education team member of the commission in Sunyani gave the caution when he was speaking on the topic “Effects of the Use of Illicit Drugs” at the 2021 General Conference of the Living Grace Ministries International at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

It was a day’s conference on the theme “The New Living Way”.

Mr. Aikins observed that a person becomes addicted to drugs had a strong desire to continue to take them, notwithstanding their dangerous health and socio-economic effects.

He stated that since drug addiction was a social canker with associated psychological, social and economic consequences on particularly the individual, parents must carefully observe strange and sudden changes at different stages in the growth of their children and accordingly offer advices and guidance to prevent them from becoming wayward to jeopardize their future livelihoods.

Mr. Aikins said most people, especially the youth who entered into such situations due to peer influences, loneliness, depression, frustration and curiosity, saying in that wise they could become rebellious against authority and might never get out of it.

He said hard drugs like Indian hemp and cocaine were illegal to use by anyone or group of persons in the country because their uses could be dangerous to human health.

Mr. Aikins mentioned cancer, madness, stroke, sexual impotence, dental cavities, low sperm production, damages to the brain, robbery which could lead to imprisonment and possibly death as some consequences of drug addiction.

Bishop Dr. Richard Owusu-Akyeaw, the Founder and General Overseer of the Living Grace Ministries International urged the public, especially the youth “to change their attitudes and begin to walk on the new way of life to benefit themselves and the society”.

He entreated the congregation to exhibit Christ-like love to everyone, adding they must also be bold now to overcome whatever form of fear which could cripple their dreams and aspirations in life.

Bishop Dr. Owusu-Akyeaw therefore stressed it was time for not only the members of the Living Grace Church, but “all Ghanaians to redefine our thinking to reach a new level of greatness and depend solely on God for his power and honour which portrays the beauty of Jesus Christ”.