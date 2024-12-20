Narrative Landscape Press Expands into East Africa with New Nairobi Branch

Narrative Landscape Press, the Lagos-based publishing company, has officially launched Narrative Landscape Press East Africa (NLPEA) in Nairobi, Kenya, further extending its mission to amplify authentic African voices and offer a premier platform for storytelling.

The move highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to celebrating Africa’s literary wealth, with a particular focus on East Africa.

The establishment of NLPEA marks a significant expansion for the press, which was founded with the mission to tell “Our Stories, Our Way.” The Nairobi branch will work to inspire and challenge readers globally while providing a stage for East African authors to share their narratives with the world.

Eghosa Imasuen, co-founder of Narrative Landscape Press, expressed the importance of this move, stating that the company’s vision has always been rooted in telling authentic African stories. “This expansion into East Africa is our way of honouring that legacy,” he said.

Anwuli Ojogwu, the managing director and co-founder, echoed Imasuen’s sentiment, emphasizing the value of collaboration with East Africa’s literary community. “We are excited to collaborate with the region’s talented writers, enriching the literary landscape and creating a home for stories that resonate locally and globally,” she added.

In addition to identifying, nurturing, and publishing works of fiction, non-fiction, and children’s literature, NLPEA will also offer publishing services through its imprint Prima. This division will cater to organizations and individuals, helping them produce high-quality publications tailored to their specific needs.

Wendy Njoroge, co-founder and CEO of NLPEA, underscored the transformative potential of East African storytelling, noting, “This is a new dawn for storytelling in East Africa. We are committed to providing a platform where stories from this region can thrive and reach audiences far and wide.” Njoroge invited authors and storytellers to join the company on its mission to bring local stories to a global audience, saying, “Our stories, told our way, are ready to change the world.”

The press’s East African venture promises an exciting future for readers and writers alike. With an ambitious slate of fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books lined up, NLPEA aims to enrich the literary landscape of the region while ensuring that the stories of East Africa resonate on both local and international stages.

Through the launch of NLPEA, Narrative Landscape Press is poised to contribute to the continued growth of African literature, offering a platform for voices that are often underrepresented in global discourse.