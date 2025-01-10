Narrative Landscape Press Reveals Cover of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Dream Count

Narrative Landscape Press is excited to unveil the cover of the Nigerian edition of Dream Count by the celebrated Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The striking design, featuring silver stars, a solitary house, and a tree set against a backdrop of night, perfectly embodies the book’s evocative beauty and the powerful language that runs through its pages.

Dream Count is Adichie’s latest novel, following her best-selling and critically acclaimed works Americanah and We Should All Be Feminists. Described by The Telegraph as a “luxuriously layered new novel,” Dream Count weaves the stories of four women as they navigate their loves, longings, and desires. Adichie explores profound questions about love and happiness, questioning whether true contentment is ever truly attainable, or if it remains a fleeting state. The novel delves into the complexities of self-honesty and how it influences our ability to love and be loved.

With its emotional depth and unflinching look at the human heart, Dream Count further cements Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s place as one of the most exciting voices in contemporary literature.