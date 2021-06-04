New NASA chief Bill Nelson told Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin about his intention to extend the operation of the International Space Station (ISS) through 2030, Roscosmos said.

Earlier it was reported that Russia planned to withdraw from the ISS project from 2025 and start building its own orbital station.

“During the conversation, the head of NASA positively assessed the bilateral interaction in space, which began with the docking in the framework of the Soyuz-Apollo program in 1975, and also announced his intention to extend the operation of the ISS through 2030, if necessary state funding is received,” the statement says.

Rogozin noted that the Russian side fully fulfilled its obligations to maintain the operation of the ISS, and also told the head of NASA about plans for the development of the Russian segment of the station, Roscosmos added.