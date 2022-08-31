NASA just launched a UFO investigation – here’s what they’re going to do

A new NASA project is the latest of several initiatives that are going to make hunting for aliens a reality.

The independent study is set to investigate what it calls Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs), or UFOs as most people call them, witnessed by the US military and civilians around the world over the last few years.

The aim is to shed some light on the 144 strange sightings listed in the US government report last year, all but one of which were classified as ‘unexplainable’.

Not the first

The NASA study has several rivals that have already announced their intention to make new extra-terrestrial discoveries.

The Galileo project is one of them. Headed by astrophysicist Avi Loeb, it will use a revolutionary new system to scour the skies for signs. One of its features will be Artifical Intelligence (AI).

AI is now commonplace across several industries: it helps health systems process patient data, allows the creation of a smart customer service avatar, and even enables gambling operators identify problem gambling symptoms by picking up unhealthy behavioural patterns. In the Galileo Project, though, it will help scientists sift out something different: UFOs.

The $1.755 million project will develop an AI-powered network of telescopes that search for evidence of alien life forms on or near Earth, which will be aided by sensors to pick up movements.

The project has received mixed feedback from the science community. While many believe there’s no harm in searching for objects in such a rigorous way, others think it’s a waste of time and money.

The NASA project

While NASA’s 2022 project is not even the first of this nature that the space company has carried out, it stands out for several reasons.

It’s the first since the release of the famous UFO report compiled by US intelligence agencies around a year ago. Since then, there’s been a concerted push toward launching a new investigation, with NASA stating their desire to look at how these objects could ‘impact national security and air safety’.

It prompted the Pentagon to form a dedicated Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group in November designed to “address the challenges associated” with UAPs. In May, even the US Congress got involved, holding the first public UFO hearing in over half a century.

The NASA project is the next step in this process, but don’t get too excited. NASA have also said that there is ‘no evidence the UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin’, and they don’t expect to make any significant breakthroughs with the project.

The second notable feature is that the project’s budget is just $100,000. For an organisation famous for its multi-million-dollar ventures, this is a modest amount. This reflects the low expectation of finding any new evidence, and that the project is low down on the list of NASA’s priorities.

Still, its scope is impressive. It’ll take nine months to complete, and will collate data from governments, private companies, non-profit firms, and even civilians.

What’s next?

Far from discovering alien life forms, NASA’s first objective following the project is much more modest: “to figure out what data is at hand”. This is what one of the program leaders Daniel Evans said at the launch. By this, he means working out how to improve future projects to secure more accurate findings.

Secondly, NASA hopes to use the data to ensure the safety of aircraft operating around the world. If they know what phenomena they’re dealing with, they can take steps towards mitigating it so that it doesn’t interfere with crucial flight systems.

Many members of the public, though, will be hoping to see the findings lead to the first public confirmation of alien life, something society has speculated over for centuries.

Some prominent astrobiologists believe that this will either happen by the end of the 2030s, or we will rule out its existence if nothing is found. Answers could arrive via this NASA project, from the Mars mission due to return in 2033, or from the spacecraft currently orbiting Jupiter and Saturn’s moons.

However, if you look at it, the first half of this century appears to be the crunch time for discovering evidence of extra-terrestrial life. NASA’s project may just be the first to do it.