NASAB Presec commends government for Construction of three storey-building boys’ dormitories

Reverend Kenneth Osafo-Amankwa, Headmaster of Nsaba Presbyterian Senior High School, has commended the government for the infrastructural development on-going at the school to ease congestion.

He said the move by the government was one of the best visions to achieve the dream of the free Senior High School to absorb more Ghanaian children into secondary education.

In a reaction to an allegation in the media that the boys dormitory at the school was a death trap, Rev Osafo-Amankwa, sent some media personnel around to inspect three different storey-building boys dormitories two of which were completed.

The contractor was seen on site working on the project to hand over the third dormitory to the authorities of the school before the next academic year.

Rev Osafo-Amankwa, said the school authorities disassociated themselves from the allegation, which portrayed the boys dormitory as a death trap.

According to the headmaster, some old students who were in the School to donate towards the national science and mathematics quiz competition, asked permission from the authorities of the school to have a look around only to be followed by the media reports which he regretted was an embarrassment to the School authorities.

Rev Osafo-Amankwa said he took over the administration of the school only six months ago and had since seen the determination of the government to improve infrastructural deficit of the school to ensure effective teaching and learning for enhanced academic standards.