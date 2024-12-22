Nasboi Opens Up About His Disillusionment with Modern-Day Pastors on Honest Brunch Podcast

Comedian and singer Nasboi appeared on the Honest Brunch podcast with host Nedu Wazobia, offering a candid look into his personal life, upbringing, and evolving views on religion, particularly his skepticism toward contemporary pastors.

Nasboi, who was raised in a religious household, shared how his faith was once a central part of his life. However, as he grew older, he became increasingly disillusioned by what he perceives as exploitative practices by some pastors in today’s society.

“I’ve always been uncomfortable with how they exploit people’s fears,” Nasboi admitted. “It’s like they prey on the vulnerable, feeding their anxieties just to get more money.”

The comedian recounted how, as a child, his mother, seeking spiritual protection for the family, would often take money he had given her to pastors in exchange for prayers on his behalf. However, he revealed a troubling pattern: the pastors consistently told his mother that he was in danger of dying soon, prompting her to give more money for additional prayers. “I’d give her money, and she’d go to the pastors to pray for me. But each time, they’d tell her that I’m at risk of dying soon. And that, of course, would lead to her asking for more money for more prayers. It became a vicious cycle,” Nasboi explained.

He described these repeated warnings from pastors as manipulative, emphasizing how their messages always involved him being on the verge of death unless he paid for their intercessions. “They’ve ‘killed’ me so many times, figuratively speaking,” Nasboi said, his voice tinged with frustration. “It’s always about me being on the verge of death, unless I pay for their intercession. It’s manipulative, and honestly, I’m done with it.”

Despite his disillusionment, Nasboi clarified that he respects the genuine faith some individuals find in their pastors. However, his personal experiences have led him to distance himself from direct engagement with them, marking a stark contrast between his upbringing and current views on the subject.

In a world where religion and faith are deeply personal, Nasboi’s reflections offer a raw and critical perspective on the impact that certain practices can have on individuals.