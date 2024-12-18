Naseera Efua Quansah Signs with US University After Winning GNPC Ghana Fastest Competition

Naseera Efua Quansah, a standout sprinter from Sammo and Mfantsiman SHS in the Central Region, has signed with a prestigious university in the United States following her victory in the female division of the 2024 GNPC Ghana Fastest Competition Cape Coast Meet.

Quansah, a finalist at the Accra Edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest, competed against top local athletes including Mary Boakye from the Ghana Armed Forces, and Mensah and Awuni Zeinab of the Sagnation Club in the Ashanti Region. Her triumph solidified her reputation as a world-class athlete.

In 2024, Quansah demonstrated her prowess on the international stage, securing championship titles in both the 100m and 200m at the 5 Nations competition. She was also part of the West African Senior 4x100m relay team that claimed victory.

A fan of Olympians Sha’Carri Richardson and Julian Alfred, Quansah’s remarkable achievements were recently acknowledged at the WISA 2024 Awards held at the Accra Sports Stadium, further highlighting her potential as a rising star in athletics.