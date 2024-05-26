Naseera Quansah Upsets Mary Boakye at 2024 GNPC GFH Meet at Cape Coast

… Shaibu Marizuk Triumphs Over Joseph Andoh in Men’s 100m

The Cape Coast Sports Stadium hosted a successful 2024 GNPC Ghana Fastest Competition on Saturday morning, despite early showers. Student athletes turned out in impressive numbers, showcasing their preparation and skill in the 100 meters event.

In the Male Seniors category, Marizuk Shaibu from Amuzu Club in Accra emerged victorious with a time of 10.53 seconds. He defeated favorite Joseph Andoh from Mfantsipim School, who clocked 10.58 seconds, while Michael Cudjoe of the Ghana Armed Forces, Western Region, finished third with a time of 10.65 seconds.

In the Female Seniors category, Naseera Quansah from Sammo SHS in the Central Region won with a time of 11.56 seconds, narrowly beating Mary Boakye from the Ghana Armed Forces, Western Region, who ran 11.57 seconds. Awuni Zeinab from Sagnation Club in the Ashanti Region secured third place with a time of 12.31 seconds.

Full Electronic Timed Results

U15 (Boys)

Harrison Adjei, Madina No.5 Demo Sch, Greater Accra – 11.85 seconds Samuel Memaworsey, Brynn Club, Central Region – 11.99 seconds Francis Cudjoe, Diabene JHS, Western Region – 12.19 seconds

U15 (Girls)

Adelaide Fosua, Sunyani Presby JHS, Bono Region – 13.20 seconds Nuzrat Illiasu, Eyisam Islamic Sch, Central Region – 13.69 seconds Lydia Tetteh, Ridge Experimental Sch, Bono Region – 13.81 seconds

U18 (Boys)

Gideon Gogoe, ATTC, Greater Accra – 11.29 seconds Hayford Kwesi, Shama SHS, Western Region – 11.32 seconds Wisdom Manu, TI Amass, Ashanti Region – 11.38 seconds

U18 (Girls)

Abigail Aboagye, Edinaman SHS, Central Region – 13.23 seconds Gloria Amoh, Ghanass, Eastern Region – 13.24 seconds Janet Darkoa, Ghanass, Eastern Region – 13.29 seconds

Seniors (Male)

Marizuk Shaibu, Amuzu Club, Greater Accra – 10.53 seconds Joseph Andoh, Mfantsipim School, Central Region – 10.58 seconds Michael Cudjoe, GAF, Western Region – 10.65 seconds

Seniors (Female)