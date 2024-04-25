NASPA Inter District Fun Games Set For Saturday, April 27 

Three National Service Associations to socialize through Fun Games this weekend

Three National Service Personnel Associations have set Saturday, April 27, 2024, to engage in Fun Games at the Yikrosec Sports Complex.

In the heart of Yilo Krobo, Asuogyaman, and Lower Manya, excitement fills the air as personnel gear up for an unforgettable NASPA Inter District Fun Games.

From thrilling football matches to intense card playing, the strategic maneuvers of table tennis to the traditional allure of Oware, the Games which is generously sponsored by the Asuogyaman MP, Asuogyaman District Assembly, Agyebeck Investment Ltd from Akosombo and the luxurious Sweet Green Hotel in Senchi, promises to showcase the talent, camaraderie, and sportsmanship that define our beloved districts.

Whether it’s the competitive spirit of relay races or the laughter of sack races and lime and spoons, there’s going to be something for everyone to enjoy.

Beyond the competition, the event also represents a deeper celebration of unity, diversity, and community pride. It is a time for neighbors from Asuogyaman, Lower Manya, and Yilo Krobo to come together, share in laughter and friendly rivalry as well as forging bonds that transcend their district lines.

As the sun rises on Saturday, April 27, 2024, the spirit of Asuogyaman, Lower Manya, and Yilo Krobo personnel comes alive with anticipation of the diverse array of activities from 9 am, embarking on a journey of athleticism, friendship, and shared memories.

Source: Felicia A. Yeboah (PRO, Asuogyaman NASPA)