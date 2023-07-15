Natasha Nettey Donates To the Emergency Unit of the Korle-Bu Children’s Ward



Budding author and social advocate, Natasha N. Nettey, has donated medical supplies to the Child Health Emergency Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The items were donated in fulfillment of a commitment to support social interventions from proceeds from her first book titled ‘It’s Your World, Evangeline!’.

Speaking on the inspiration for the gesture, Miss Nettey said, her passion for helping children develop their potential motivated her to donate to the Unit.

She also expressed hope that her donation will inspire others to also give to support healthcare delivery across the country.

She said “A year ago, I wrote a book about mental health and I made a commitment to support the Korle-Bu Children’s Ward with proceeds from the sale of the book. And I thought what better day to do it than on my birthday!

I hope that the items will be key in improving healthcare delivery for the children and also enhance the work of all the caregivers here. I also hope that others will emulate this and come to support the Child Health Emergency Unit and the hospital as a whole.”

The Specialist Pediatrician of the Child Health Emergency Room at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Gladys Lomotey, commended Miss Nettey for her thoughtfulness and expressed gratitude to her for the donation.

According to her, “It is refreshing to have young people develop a love for giving, it is exemplary and we encourage Natasha to continue on this path.

We are very grateful to her for this gesture and we would like to use this opportunity to encourage all others to come and support the ward in any way that they can.”

The items donated to the Unit included 24 packs of 5cc syringes and needles, 16 packs of 10cc syringes and needles, 100 pieces of pediatric oxygen facemasks, 100 pieces of nasal prongs, 30 pairs of scrub shoes, five pieces of pulse oximeters, two pieces of flowmeters, 20 pieces of plaster one blood pressure monitor, and lots of tissue paper.

Natasha N. Nettey is a student at the SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College (SOS-HGIC), where her favourite subjects are Chemistry and English. Her first book, ‘It’s Your World, Evangeline!’, addresses teenage insecurities, using a few of her own experiences as a way to show teenagers that insecurities don’t make them any less unique.