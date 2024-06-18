NATCOM Disavows Former Acting DG’s Alleged Illegal Activities

The National Commission against the Proliferation of Arms, Light Weapons, and Pipeline Vandalism (NATCOM) has issued a statement distancing itself from the alleged illegal actions of its former Acting Director-General (DG), Adejare Adegbenro.

Mr. Adegbenro is currently facing prosecution at the Federal High Court in Abuja for alleged fraudulent activities related to national security.

In a statement released by its Public Relations Officer, Shally Charles Theophilus, NATCOM emphasized that its volunteer workforce comprises law-abiding individuals from diverse professional backgrounds.

Responding to recent media reports concerning the former Acting DG’s legal troubles, the statement clarified that NATCOM cannot be held responsible for the actions of an individual. It noted that a vote of no confidence had been passed on Adegbenro before his arrest. An internal/external memo issued by the Office of the Interim Director General (now Acting DG), Dr. Agaba Iduh Fidel, explicitly distanced NATCOM from the activities of the former Ag. DG.

“The general public was cautioned that Adegbenro was not acting on behalf of NATCOM’s management,” the statement emphasized.

Additionally, NATCOM underscored that the former Ag. DG had been dismissed from office and was impersonating as NATCOM’s Ag. DG during the alleged offenses leading to his subsequent arrest and prosecution.

The commission further stated that it awaits Presidential Assent for its formal establishment and the appointment of a substantive Director General. Until then, NATCOM reiterated its commitment to legal operations and authorized collaborations with relevant security agencies and government authorities through its volunteer structure.

The statement concluded with NATCOM reaffirming its dedication to upholding legal standards and ensuring transparent cooperation within its mandate.