Nathaniel Johnson promises to unite karatekas

Mr. Nathaniel Johnson, the newly elected President of the Ghana Karate Do Federation has promised to unite the Federation and make the sport very active in the regions and security services.

Speaking at the Idrowhyt Events Centre at Dansoman where he met karatekas to lay before them his mission and vision, he said they must have have hope and believe in the new direction.

He acknowledged past and present practitioners who have contributed to the development and promotion of Karate Do in Ghana, and urged every one to come together so that they can build the Federation and a better future where their numbers will increase.

He noted that Karate Do is a special sports discipline that makes one very disciplined and get integrity.

According to him, it would be ideal if the Ghana Education Service embraces Karate Do as an extra curriculum for students, so that everyone will know about self defense and be able to protect him or herself always.

He expressed that the new Federation has to break business models to attract sponsorship to be able to organize more events and programs as well as international competitions, especially the West African Zone 2 Championship.

Present at the event were representatives of the Ghana Queen Mothers Association, and Nana Tiwa, their spokesperson who is also a Karate expert appealed to education institutions to add Karate Do to the subjects taught at school.

Immediate past President of the Federation, Sensei Melvin Brown who is Vice President at the continental level called for the formation and maintenance of clubs as they represent the Federation.

Hanshi Francis Fuster who chaired the programme congratulated everyone who has contributed to Karate Do in Ghana. He advised practitioners not to relent, but keep on pushing to make Ghana Karate Do better and best on the continent.

Mr. Jeff Owusu who represented the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) said the Federation will be supported as they keep on monitoring their activities.

Present were other new executives and officers of the Federation.