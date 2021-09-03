Nation-building requires active involvement of all citizens – NCCE

Ms Josephine Nkrumah, Chairperson of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged Ghanaians to actively participate in efforts of nation-building.

She said developing an independent state required the collective participation of all stakeholders.

She said the spirit of national cohesion for social and economic growth and development enjoined citizens to come together as one people to build a peaceful and prosperous state.

Highlighting “We are one, Ghana first,” at a programme organised by NCCE, in collaboration with National Security, for youth activists in Koforidua, Ms Nkrumah emphasized the need for national cohesion and inclusive participation in governance.

She said the principles of democratic governance directed accommodation of diverse attitudes of beliefs and actions.

She added, “through that, it should find expression in our democratic dividends for citizens to live in peace with one another to achieve the desired development.”

The session was aimed at educating the youth on national cohesion and how to build a peaceful country.

Ms Nkrumah said citizens could only achieve a sense of cohesion when they work together as a nation but not through ethnic groups, political affiliation, religious beliefs, stressing, “the language we speak should hold us together as one people.”

She noted, “National cohesion is not always about peace-making but identifying who are Ghanaians despite their differences and also have a role to play in the country.”

She also explained that “national cohesion goes beyond peacekeeping and conflict resolution,” and that it shouldn’t be in isolation.

Reverend Emmanuel Opoku Boateng, a representative from the National Peace Council, in his presentation on national cohesion and peaceful coexistence, said it was an important aspect of national development.

He said, “Peaceful coexistence that is living together in peace rather than constant hostility when a nation practices cohesion and peaceful coexistence.”

They identify a common vision and sense of belonging, appreciation and values for people of diverse backgrounds and circumstances, similar opportunities from those from different backgrounds.’’

To achieve national cohesion and peaceful coexistence among the people, he said, a sense of identity was a key factor, indicating there should be good governance, instituting an undiscriminating practice among citizens.

There should also always be respect for human dignity and transparency and accountability.

Rev Boateng emphasised the importance of national cohesion and peaceful coexistence for the nation’s development, which would bring institutional solidarity, promote unity, harmony and love.

He indicated it would also improve the performance and well-being of the citizens and bring the promotion of equity in the sharing of available resources.

‘’Ghana is made up of different cultural backgrounds, therefore, it is important to know that for the country to develop a long aspect of appreciation and respect for each other as citizens are needed for this noble country.

“As well as ensuring that national cohesion of coexistence is beneficial for them and the future generations,’’ he stated.