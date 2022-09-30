National Ambulance Service in Bono attends to 763 emergency cases

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) in the Bono Region attended to 763 emergency cases from January to June this year, Mr Alfred K. Amoah, Principal Advance Emergency Medical Technician and regional head has stated.

He said the figure represented 22 per cent reduction of 2021 which was 980 emergencies within the same period.

Mr Amoah who told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Sunyani, said medical cases were 529 out of the 980 as against 662 for 2021.

He said 150 trauma cases were recorded for 2022 while 210 were for 2021, as well as 83 obstetrics and gynecological cases for 2022 and 108 same cases for 2021, with one COVID-19 case for the mid-year of 2022.

Mr Amoah explained the rise in cases for the first half of 2021 was due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, adding that all respiratory conditions were treated as referral cases to bigger health facilities because of suspicion of COVID-19.

He therefore urged the public not to take advantage of the dipping cases but must continue to take precautionary measures for their health and safety to stay healthy to be able to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.