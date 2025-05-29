National Ambulance Service To Join REGSEC, MUSEC, DISEC

The Western North Regional administration of the National Ambulance Service (NAS), led by Regional Administrative Manager PAEMT Francis Nkebi Annan, paid a courtesy call on the Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Wilbert Petty Bentum, at Sefwi Wiawso.

During the engagement, AEMT Jacob Tetteh, the Regional Public Relations Officer, introduced the team, after which PAEMT Annan gave a detailed update on NAS operations in the region. Notably, he highlighted a 30% increase in emergency cases in 2024 compared to 2023 and confirmed the existence of 10 functional ambulance stations, ensuring coverage across all nine MMDAs in the region.

PAEMT Annan also commended the Aowin Municipality for its outstanding support to the Service.

However, he raised concerns about NAS’s lack of representation on key regional security platforms, such as RESEC, MUSEC, and DISEC —a gap that hampers efficient emergency coordination and response.

In his response, Hon. Minister Wilbert Petty Bentum praised NAS for its invaluable contributions under resource constraints. He assured the team that steps would be taken to formally co-opt NAS into the Regional, Municipal, and District Security Councils.

This development marks a crucial step toward strengthening emergency medical coordination and enhancing public safety across the Western North region.