National Anti-Doping Bill submitted to Attorney-General’s Department

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, has stated that the National Anti-Doping Bill is currently with the Attorney General’s Department for finalisation as Ghana prepares to host the 13th African Games.

Setting up a National Anti-Doping Agency is a prerequisite for hosting a major sporting event to ensure the highest standards of integrity, protect the rights of all athletes, provide an equal playing platform, and prevent the usage of performance enhancement drugs.

According to the Youth and Sports Minister, efforts were vigorously being pursued for the final enactment of the National Anti-Bill to ensure Ghana hosts a successful African Games.

“As part of preparations towards the hosting and organisation of the 13th Africa Games, Accra 2023, the draught Bill for the establishment of the National Anti-Doping Agency has been fully prepared; furtherance to that, a consultative meeting was held on June 24, 2022, to solicit views and opinions from all stakeholders in the Bill.

“Currently, the draft is at the Attorney General’s Department for finalisation,” the Minister said at a press briefing in Accra.

He also revealed that Mr. Witold Banka, President of the World Anti-Doping Agency, paid a three-day working visit to Ghana to help facilitate the establishment of a National Anti-Doping Authority.

Mr. Ussif added that the Ministry had broadened the scope of sensitization by engaging second-cycle schools about issues of Anti-Doping in sports.

The 13th African Games, scheduled from March 8–24, 2024, would witness athletes from 55 African countries compete in 22 sporting disciplines, which include Badminton, Cycling, Swimming, Athletics, and Tennis, among others.

