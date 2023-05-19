National Armwrestling Open Championship on Saturday at Wesley Grammar School

The Wesley Grammer SHS Assembly Hall will be the venue for the 2023 National Armwrestling Championship in Accra.

The competition is open to both Men & Women in various weight categories, and the event will be an opportunity to see some of the nation’s best armwrestlers and celebrities. Also in attendance will be some media gurus and sports legends.

A question that the organisers are asking is whether top armwrestler, Asoka be dethroned from the 100kg category.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey President of the Ghana and African Armwrestling Federations said the sport has come of age and the branding would be different.

He thanked the media, HD Plus and K Balm for supporting the game.

“Come meet Ghana’s Best in Armwrestling. You will love it” he said.