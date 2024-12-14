National Assembly President Reaffirms France’s Support for Morocco’s Sovereignty Over Sahara

The President of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet reiterated, in Rabat on Friday, France’s support for Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara.

Speaking at the House of Representatives during the closing seminar of the Morocco-European Union institutional twinning program, Braun-Pivet highlighted France’s historical, cultural and strategic ties with Morocco, emphasizing her country’s commitment to “support the Kingdom in addressing its existential challenges”, such as the Sahara issue.

She thus reaffirmed France’s position, which considers that the present and future of the Sahara “lie within Moroccan sovereignty”.

The French National Assembly will play its full part in supporting the remarkable development of this territory, alongside French operators and businesses, Braun-Pivet said.

In this regard, sher announced plans for a parliamentary mission to the Sahara, aiming to foster new economic and cultural partnerships that would benefit local communities.