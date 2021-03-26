The National Association of Registered Midwives, Ghana (NARM-GH) has called on government to put in place the needed mechanisms and structures to enable it become an autonomous body like other affiliated bodies in the health sector.

According to NARM-GH the move will enable management and their executives to engage government through the Ministry of Health in respect to their conditions of services, working environment, challenges and emergency issues confronting midwives across the length and breadth in the country’s hospitals.

The newly elected President of the Association, Mrs. Mary Ofosu made the call at the National Executives Congress in Accra with the call on members across the country to collectively work together in lifting the body to a renewed commitment and development in spearheading NARM-GH to a greater height.

“Midwives have contributed immensely to the health sector and their support to healthcare delivery be acknowledged in every working endeavour of child delivery”, she said, and explained further that their works in the health care chain is equally on the same scale of that of nurses hence the two professions must always be given same opportunities and attention in every facet of the health care delivery in the country.

“Just as other health bodies have been given the needed incentives and resources to enhance their operations, NARM-GH is of the view that same can be allocated to the association to operate effectively and efficiently as a body”, Mrs. Mary Ofosu appealed and again pointed out that the gesture will expose the commitment and dedication to duty of midwives to the citizenry as well as stakeholders in the health sector.

For his part, the Electoral Commission Chairperson of NARM-GH, Hon Boakye Ansah Manu urged duty bearers in the health sector to prioritise the operations of NARM-GH in their frame of works and action plans saying such cooperation will enable the association to make inputs in decisions and discussions at the stakeholder level+ of engagements.

“NARM-GH will continue to contribute its quota to the socio-health development and growth of the country as well as champion the cause of midwives in the healthcare delivery across the country,” he stressed.

In a related development, Mrs Mary Ofosu won the position of the President of the National Association of Registered Midwives, Ghana in the declarations of results of contested positions at the congress as Madam Vivian Kumodzi unopposed had the post of treasurer with Madam Doris Abban as the Industrial Relations Officer with Madam Rosseta Boakye winning the position of Public Relations Officer.

