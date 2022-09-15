National Battle For Afro Break Championship Comes Off On Saturday

As Ghana prepares to send break dancers to the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024, there is the need to monitor and know how and who to select the best dancers to represent the nation.

The Afro Break Championship will be held on Saturday September 17 at the Dunk Grassroots Court at Jamestown in Accra from 1pm.

The contests will involve Breaking 1 on 1, Afro Dance, Hip Hop, Afro House, Krump and others.

The competitions is sponsored by the Afro Break Championship, French Embassy, Dunk Grassroots, Red Bull, Be A Ghanaian, Creative Art and Dance Tera.

The media partners include Focal TV, AH Studio,, Kwasad Media, Ultimate Sports and African Sports Media.

Break Dance Champion of Ghana Nana Tuffour Okai said he expects a wonderful program and great turn out as many people love dancing and the people of Jamestown are very exciting and talented, and have assured him of a fantastic event.

He has participated in a couple of international competitions and he knows the criteria for selection.

He disclosed that over 80 dancers have registered to participate and the winners will grab numerous opportunities like traveling to compete outside Ghana in international events and products of the sponsors.