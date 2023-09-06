National Boxing Teams Show Appreciation To Donors

The National Boxing Teams, Black Bombers (Males) and Black Hitters (Females) have shown appreciation to all who in diverse ways came to support them in their preparations towards the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Teams who have to go through the 2023 African Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal have received donations in the form of cash, kits, water, food, soft drinks and provisions.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is taking care of the air fares and per diems, while the Ghana Olympic Committee gave them $ 10,000 for their registration and accommodation in Dakar.

Dr. Ornella Sathoud, who is based in the USA joined the team after her wonderful display and victories in her preparations.

She has been appointed leader of the Black Hitters and she thanked all who have been supporting the National Boxing Teams.

Five female and seven male boxers left Accra via Lome, Togo to Dakar, Senegal on Wednesday morning.