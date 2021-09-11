National Breastfeeding Week launched in Sefwi-Waiwso

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) with support from its partners has launched this year’s National Breastfeeding Week celebration with a call on stakeholders to make investments and commitments to support actions aimed at reducing malnutrition.

This, they could do by protecting, promoting, and supporting breastfeeding through stronger policies, programmes, and actions.

The celebration which is under the theme “Protect Breastfeeding, A Shared Responsibility” is aimed at raising awareness and galvanize action on protecting breastfeeding to improve public health.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Patrick Kuma- Aboagye, the Director-General of the GHS underscored the importance of breastfeeding and said it remained central to the survival, health, and well-being of women, children and the nation at large.

He noted that there were growing concerns about declines in exclusive breastfeeding rates in the country in the last decade and said the GHS and the Ministry of Health were working closely with key health partners including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF with a focus on informing people about the importance of protecting breastfeeding.

Currently, Ghana’s exclusive breastfeeding rates stood at 43 percent, representing a significant drop from 63 percent in 2008.

Dr kuma-Aboagye, attributed the decline to poor traditional practices which involved giving water as well as other homemade preparations to newborn babies and indiscriminate advertising of breastmilk substitutes among others.

The Director-General, therefore, called on community and opinion leaders to champion the cause of breastfeeding and parade as breastfeeding advocates.

Ms Ruth Situma, nutrition specialist in a message delivered on behalf of UNICEF, stressed that achieving protective breastfeeding was a shared responsibility that required the support of all.

She said one out of five children in Ghana were stunted and 24 percent of all child deaths were associated with undernutrition whereas, for every 900,000 children that were born in Ghana every year, only half were put to breastmilk within the first hour of life with only 43 percent exclusively breastfed in the first six months.

Such numbers, she described as disheartening, knowing that many children were missing out on the best start of life.

The nutrition specialist believed the narrative could change if stakeholders made deliberate efforts to ensure children started right, feed right from birth to two years.

She suggested, for example, the need for the FDA to enforce national legislation and restrict the aggressive marking of products that undermined breastfeeding and strengthen the consequences for violators.

The WHO in a statement delivered by its representative, Dr Francis Kasolo, observed that breastfeeding supported healthy growth and development among infants and children.

It congratulated the Government of Ghana for its leadership and commitment to promoting the health of mothers, infants, and young children.

The WHO reiterated its commitment to the health and well-being of all and encouraged and sundry to get involved to invest in nutrition for a healthy and productive society.

Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Member of Parliament for Juaboso and ranking Member of the Committee on health advocated six-month maternity leave, saying it would help in achieving exclusive breastfeeding.