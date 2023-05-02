National Cathedral: Kusi Boateng’s contempt suit against Ablakwa dismissed

A contempt charge filed against North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been dismissed by the high court.

Justice Charles Gyamfi Dankwah ruled that not only was the suit, filed by the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, improperly served on the MP but also the bailiff who did the purported serving of the writ, was not a legitimate staff of the judiciary.

Rev Kusi Boateng filed the contempt case after Mr Ablakwa was captured in a video kicking a writ filed by the man of the gospel against the lawmaker for claiming that he used a double identity to gain favours from the Board of the National Cathedral on which he serves.

The court, however, said on Tuesday, 2 May 2023 that the alleged bailiff who served the contempt writ was not a certified staff of the judicial service.

Only certified bailiffs, per a 2021 directive of the Chief Justice, can serve writs, the judge noted.

Also, the judge said the right processes should have been followed in serving Mr Ablakwa, since the lawmaker had claimed he was on his way to parliament when the attempt to serve him was made.

Additionally, the judge said the applicant did not prove his case beyond a reasonable doubt.

A cost of ¢10,000 was awarded against Rev Kusi Boateng.

Background

Rev Kusi Boateng, a few months ago, said Mr Ablakwa defamed him with claims that he acted criminally as far as the payment of some ¢2.6 million to a company of his was concerned.

According to the MP, Rev Kusi Boateng had the secretariat pay the amount to a company he owns – JNS Talent Centre Ltd – which allegedly runs a crèche in Dawhenya.

The directors of the company, Mr Ablakwa alleged, were Johannes Eshun, Sheila Eshun and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

On Monday, 16 January 2023, the North Tongu legislator disclosed that “there is no distinct Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is a criminal creation of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng. The two are, therefore, one and the same.”

“Rev. Kwabena Kusi Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, sat on the Cathedral board and literally paid his own company a staggering GHS2.6 million for no work done,” Mr Ablakwa alleged.

In a statement, however, Rev Kusi Boateng, who is the founder and General Overseer of Power Chapel World, said Mr Ablakwa, who petitioned the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice to probe the matter, had a malicious political agenda with his allegations against him.

“I have taken note of some defamatory publications and allegations made against my person by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu. I am also informed that Mr Ablakwa has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the said allegations he has levelled against me”.

“I wish to assure the general public that the statements made by Mr Ablakwa are a twisted narration of events to pursue a malicious political agenda. There has never been any criminal intent nor any crime committed in my dealings with the Government of Ghana or the National Cathedral”.

“I look forward to the (CHRAJ) enquiry during which I will present my side of the matter to the Commission. I will subsequently also address the matters fully in public without first seeking to prejudice the public mind as he has done. Additionally, when all is done, I will seek redress against Mr Ablakwa for his deliberate defamatory statements against me.”