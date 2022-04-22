National Cathedral Week To Be Launched In July

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will launch the National Cathedral Week in July, this year, designated to discuss issues concerning the completion and operationalisation of the National Cathedral and how the churches can support through special offertory.

Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, the Executive Director of the National Cathedral, said the secretariate was trying to locate the Cathedral Week within the Republic Day celebration, from July 1-10.

“This year what we are trying to do is to begin with an exhibition on the National Cathedral. A lot of work has been done in terms of its look and almost 20 per cent of the project has been completed. There is a bible museum, chapel, baptistery, a music school and an art gallery…,” he said.

The President will launch the exhibition in July and that will be the start of the National Cathedral Week,” he said.

Dr Opoku-Mensah said this in Accra on Thursday when the Triumphant Baptist Church in Kumasi donated GH?100,000.00 towards the construction of the Cathedral.

The Ghana Baptist Convention Secretariat also presented GH20, 000.00 to the secretariat following a request to churches to raise funds to support the successful completion of the project.

Dr Opoku-Mensah mentioned a praying festival by churches, exhibitions, roadshows on the National Cathedral across the country and church services to raise funds for the project.

He also mentioned series of fundraising activities among the private sector, an international fundraising for Ghanian churches in the diaspora and among donor groups outside the country.

The Reverend Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi, the Executive President, Ghana Baptist Convention, said it was the pleasure of the Church and Secretariat to support a noble course that would symbolise the Christian community and add diversity to the country.

Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, Secretary to the Board of Trustees, National Cathedral, expressed appreciation to the Church for the donation.

Deacon Anthony Adu-Nketia, the Chairman of the Body of Deacons, Triumphant Baptist Church, said the contribution was the Church’s widow’s mite towards the operationlisation of the Cathedral.

The National Cathedral, an interdenominational Christian Cathedral being built in Accra, is estimated to cost over $25 million and would have a 5,000-seater auditorium, chapels, baptistery, a music school, art gallery, and a biblical museum.

It is expected to be opened to the public on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in fulfillment of a pledge by President Akufo-Addo to God before winning the 2016 elections.

The architect for the project is British-Ghanaian Architect, Mr David Adjaye, who also designed the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC.