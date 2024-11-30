National Cathedral Will Be Reconceptualized if Bawumia Wins Presidency – Palgrave

Palgrave Boakye Danquah, Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, has announced that the National Cathedral project will undergo a significant reconceptualization if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), wins the upcoming December 7 presidential election.

Speaking on the Key Points program on November 30, 2024, Boakye Danquah indicated that a full forensic audit will be conducted on the project, ensuring transparency about the funds used and providing accountability to the Ghanaian public.

Boakye Danquah, a key member of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team, emphasized the need for clarity and accountability, especially given the substantial financial investments in the National Cathedral. He noted that Dr. Bawumia’s administration would reassess the scale of the project if he assumes office. “I have traveled a bit and seen basilicas and cathedrals. They are all not of such huge nature. I can say that if Bawumia wins the election, the National Cathedral project will be reconceptualized into something smaller,” he said.

The spokesperson also stressed that it is essential for Ghanaians to know how their tax money has been spent, and he committed to ensuring that full accountability is rendered, including the audit of all financial transactions related to the project.

Meanwhile, North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, continued to voice strong criticism of the National Cathedral project, calling for the immediate cessation of salary payments to the Board of Trustees overseeing the project. Ablakwa, who has been a vocal critic of the project, argued that it is unacceptable for the Board to continue receiving salaries when the project has been stalled for over 30 months. “The continuous payment of salaries to the National Cathedral Board must stop. A project which has come to a halt for 38 months, and the board is still receiving a salary?” he questioned.

Ablakwa also renewed calls for the $58 million spent on the National Cathedral project to be refunded, referring to the recent report from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ). The report, which was triggered by a petition from Ablakwa, raised concerns over financial mismanagement and legal violations associated with the project. CHRAJ concluded that the contract awarded to Ribade Company Ltd for the construction of the cathedral was illegal, as it did not comply with the country’s public procurement laws. The Commission has recommended the cancellation of the contract and potential prosecution of the Board of Trustees for breaching procurement regulations.

Ablakwa further called for the recovery of the $58 million spent on the project, emphasizing that taxpayer money should not be used to fund what he described as an “illegality.” He also noted that the report’s findings were far-reaching and had significant implications for the country’s international reputation.

The National Cathedral project has been a point of contention in Ghanaian politics, with many questioning the use of state funds for a project initially pitched as a religious symbol but later facing criticism over its funding sources. The construction has been halted, and there has been mounting public concern regarding its financial management, particularly as the government has provided conflicting statements about the source of funding for the project.

The outcome of the upcoming election could have significant implications for the future of the National Cathedral, with Dr. Bawumia’s government pledging a more thorough review and possible downsizing of the project should he win.