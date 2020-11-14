The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, and the entire Muslim community have expressed their deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of the late Former President Jerry John Rawlings.

A statement issued in Accra by Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, the Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam and copied to the Ghana News Agency said indeed, the nation was in an extremely difficult time.

It said the entire Muslim community received with great shock and deep grief report about the sudden demise of Ghana’s former President and the first President of the Fourth Republic a couple of days ago.

According the National Chief Imam, in the death of the former president, both the family and the nation as a whole have lost a great inspirational leader, a pillar, an iconic political figure and a statesman.

“For the bereaved family in particular, the loss of a personality of such eminence cannot go without emotional pain and agony, but as people of faith, we share the common belief that death is unquestionably a destiny common to all humans, which occurs at a time divinely determined and immutably fixed.”

“It is therefore most befitting that we honor his memory even as the family and nation mourn his departure from mundane life,” it stated.

According to the Eminent National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, our consoling words especially to the former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and the children is that “may the Almighty God, who gives and takes life, grant the entire bereaved family the strength of heart and spirit to be able to endure the difficulties associated with the loss of such a dear one”.