

Dr Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam, has led the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in partnership with Aim Ghana and 3D multimedia to distribute face mask to school children in the Abeka Circuit.



The initiative was for the Chief Imam, being a revered leader in the Muslim Community and Ghana as a whole, to lead the campaign of providing one million nose masks to children across the country.

Mr Affail Monney, President of the GJA said “the Chief Imam is an indispensable backup behind the peace and development in our country, and so we are asking him to do the very first donation of the nose masks to seven schools within the circuit.”

The schools include Abeka 1, 2, 3, and 4 Basic Schools, Answaru-Deen Islamic Basic School, Halid Bun Walid Islamic Basic School, and St Charles Lwanga R/C Basic School.

He said they were aware of the concerns of the Chief Imam about the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and as media practitioners, they had mobilized the nose masks for him to lead its distribution to the children.

“As media practitioners, our first duty is to educate Ghanaians on the precautions and measures of preventing COVID-19, but we have realized we need to back what we preach with concrete actions in order to make progress,” he said.

Mr Monney appealed to the Chief Imam to continue to pray for the media community saying their job was confronted with various problems which they could not handle by their strength but by divine intervention.

“As a nation we owe the Chief Imam a lot of gratitude. We pray to God, who gave him as a gift to Ghana to continue to strengthen and sustain him so he would continue to be an immeasurable blessing to us.”

The National Chief Imam expressed appreciation to them for the kind gesture and prayed that the Almighty God would continue to protect, guide and support them in all their endeavours.

He said “what you have done today is an indication of supporting community and the Almighty Allah has promised that whoever undertakes a good work in support of His work and community, his efforts would not go waste.”

He prayed for the protection of the nation and the dissipation of the pandemic.

Madam Juliana Ivy Agyekwena, School Improvement Support Officer, Abeka Circuit, said they are happy to be the first to receive the nose masks, saying every student within the circuit would be given three pieces of the mask.

She urged other organizations, to emulate the efforts of the three media organisations and support the children in order to prevent the spread of the virus among them.