National Chief Imam visits Atuabo gas processing plant

The National Chief Imam, Alhaji Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has visited the Ghana Gas processing plant at Atuabo in the Ellembelle District.

The visit formed part of a-two-day historic home-coming summit to Axim, his ancestral home.

He was accompanied by his Spokesperson, Sheikh Aremiyaw Shaibu, his public relations officer, Latif Abdulsalam, Secretary, Siddiq Tanko and a team of Muslim leaders.

The National Chief Imam was accorded a warm reception by management of the company.

Speaking through his spokesperson, the National Chief Iman lauded efforts of management and staff of the company for their sense of zeal and dedication to duty saying the discovery of oil and gas in commercial quantities had been a blessing to Ghana and that the nation had benefitted immensely from the exploration of oil and gas.

He prayed to Allah for the safety of management and all the staff of the company and appealed to the workers to continue to work hard to produce more gas to power the nation.

Operations Manager at the Ghana Gas processing plant at Atuabo, Mr Robert Lartey was highly elated for the historic visit by the national chief Imam and said as technical people, they would always work extra hard to ensure that the plant improved its operations to power the nation.

Mr Lartey described the National Chief Iman as a living example of what every Ghanaian should be.