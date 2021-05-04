The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has welcomed government’s intervention to resolve the impasse following the decision by the authorities of the Wesley Girls Senior High School to ban Muslim students from taking part in the Ramadan fast.

The Muslim Community, led by the National Chief Imam, expressed its displeasure following the revelation, and the government directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to settle the impasse.

The GES therefore engaged authorities of Wesley Girls to reverse the ban.

The GES has issued further directives to all schools to conditionally allow all students to fast.

Speaking in a media interview, the Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyao Shuaib, conveyed the Chief Imam’s gratitude to government for the amicable resolution of the matter.

“We are grateful to the government and the GES for the great response.
We are happy with this statement because it has dissuaded the anger which our people expressed,” the Spokesperson said on behalf of the Chief Imam.

The Spokesperson further noted that the Chief Imam cherished the peace and cordial relationship which existed between Muslims and Christians, hence there should be continuous dialogue to protect it.

“We have a very good relationship between us and nothing should mar this relationship in mission schools.

“We want to continue the dialogue to ensure that we maintain the good relationship between Christians and Muslims in this country,” he added.

