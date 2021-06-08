Ghana joins the world in celebrating World Day for Cultural Diversity on June 10, 2021. The day has been celebrated since 2001 when UNESCO adopted the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity; and in December 2002, the UN General Assembly, in its resolution 57/249, declared May 21 to be the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

To mark the occasion, the National Commission on Culture (NCC), UNESCO-Ghana, and Ghana Commission for UNECO is hosting the programme to celebrate not only the richness of the world’s cultures, but also the essential role of intercultural dialogue for achieving peace and sustainable development.

This year’s edition seeks to promote culture and highlight the significance of its diversity as an agent of inclusion and positive change.

Hon. Awal Mohammed, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, is the Special Guest of honor for the occasion. The programme features dignitaries such as Mr. Abdourahamane Diallo, UNESCO Representative to Ghana, Ms. Janet Edna Nyame, Executive Director of National Commission on Culture and Mr. Akwasi Agyemang, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority.

Among the keynote speakers will be Dr. Ivor Agyeman-Duah, Director of Ghana Museums and Monuments Board; Prof. Kodzo Gavua, Lecturer at the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies (UG); Dr. Madinatu Bello, Lecturer, University of Cape Coast; Mr. George Quaye, CEO of Image Bureau and Media Specialist, as well as Prof. Ernest Kwasi Amponsah, Lecturer at University of Education, Winneba.

More than 50 participants made up of representatives from relevant cultural/creative industries, government agencies, cultural institutions, academics, CSOs and UN entity will share their experiences and perspectives on the values of cultural diversity.

The event, which is celebrated annually on May 21, will take place on Thursday, 10 June, 2021, at exactly 10a.m. The venue is Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra. The programme will also be streamed live on the Facebook page of National Commission on Culture.

Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah