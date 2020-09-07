This year’s National Communication Awards, which is a development communications reward programme instituted by RAD Communications Limited to champion communications, organisational and national development comes off on November 7, this year.

RAD Communications Limited is a total communication and events management company managed by young innovative individuals with diverse business backgrounds.

The event seeks to celebrate and reward excellent communications companies, teams and individuals across the country, and to serve as a springboard for many, who aspire to reach higher heights in Ghana’s media and communications industry.

This year’s event would be held in Accra at the Africa Trade House on November 7, at 1800 hours with strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

A programme of activities lined up prior to the awards ceremony copied to the Ghana News Agency include unveiling of nominees on 2nd September, release of nominee voting artworks on Monday, 7th September, public voting on 10th September and nominee spotlight conversation (virtual), October – November.

The rest are COVID-19 reporting awards honorary nominee list to be release on 30th September and nominee virtual summit on communications, media reportage and peaceful elections 2020 on October 30.

Dr. Ike Tandoh, Public Relations Specialist, Compassion International, Ghana, was the only person nominated for both the Outstanding Communication/Media Education Personality and the Communication Personality of the year awards.

Dr. Tandoh, in a telephone interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the weekend, said with his rich experience he hoped to win both awards.

According to him, he was a Consummate Corporate Anthropologist and a Communication Scholar with 18 years’ experience in Corporate Communications, Integrated Marketing Communication and Brand Communication, Journalism, Publishing and Strategic Management.

Dr. Tandoh said he had two decades of professional engagements serving as a Brand Strategist and lead spokesperson for both local and international brands.

He revealed that he also had Professional engagements spanning across multiple industries including academia, media, banking, publishing, development work and consultancy.

Dr. Tandoh said in the banking sector, he served as Head of Corporate Affairs and Marketing for eight years while in the field of Journalism he once served as a News Editor.

He told the GNA that for three years he was Principal Brand Communication Consultant and consulted for institutions like SSNIT, Illapi Ghana, ICS and UTRAK.

The Nominee said he had also lectured at University of Professional Studies, Ghana Institute of Journalism, Central University, Christian University, Suni University, Blue Crest University and Sikkim Manipal University.

In the words of Dr. Tandoh, he authored 27 books and also reviewed a lot of journals, two books and two conference papers and was an Editorial Board Member of Green Publication.

He said was optimistic of winning the two awards.