The two-day National Consultative Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining will begin on Wednesday, April 14 and end on Thursday, April 14, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

It would be used to solicit views, proposals and suggestions from diverse stakeholders in the small-scale mining industry, to develop appropriate policy interventions for the sector.

A statement signed and issued by Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, Chairman of the Ministerial Planning Committee, National Consultative Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining, on Tuesday, said the overarching goal of the Dialogue was to improve the regulation, management and governance of the sector.

The Dialogue is being organised by the Forestry Commission under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

The small-scale mining sector is fraught with many challenges such as unsustainable mining practices thus, making government to ban the activities of illegal small-scale mining, also known as “galamsey” in 2017.

President Akufo-Addo, during his State of the Nation Address early this year, called for an open and non-partisan approach in tackling the issue.

The artisanal and small-scale mining, particularly, gold contributed about a third of the total gold produced in Ghana.

The sector provides jobs and creates opportunities to support livelihoods.