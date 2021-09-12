National Coordinator of GSFP pays unannounced visits to schools

Dr Mrs Gertrude Quashigah, The National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has paid an unannounced visits to some public basic schools in the Greater Accra Region to assess the performance of caterers.

Accompanied by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinator of GSFP, Madam Christiana Nkansah and some staff from the National Secretariat, Mrs. Quashigah interacted with headteachers, caterers, teachers and pupils in the monitored schools.

Some of the schools visited included Nungua Presby Primary “A”; Nungua LEKMA “5 &6” Basic Schools; St. Peter’s Anglican “A & B” Primary and Kindergarten and Krowor Central KG.

Dr Quashigah told the media after the visit that she was generally impressed with the food prepared by the caterers in the schools visited and had frank conversations with some of the pupils to find out their genuine assessment on the school meal and the general performance of the caterers.

Dr Quashigah who is also a renowned nutritionist said her outfit had lined up a number of activities to empower the caterers nationwide and would continue to train the caterers and cooks to ensure that food served to the pupils was healthy and nutritious.

She encouraged the caterers to strictly go by the GSFP Handy Measures in order to ensure that the children were served with the right quality and quantity of meals.

“Caterers who fail to go by our handy measures and are feeding the children with poor quality meal would be sanctioned,” she cautioned.

Dr Quashigah appealed to District Assemblies and communities to support the Programme by building kitchens for beneficiary schools.

Responding to some concerns raised by the caterers about the feeding grant which currently stood at GHC1.00 per child, the National Coordinator assured the caterers of Government’s commitment to increase the grant and commended the government for releasing funds to settle the first term arrears of 2021 academic year.