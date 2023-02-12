National Council of Zongo Chiefs consoles Turkey and Syria

The National Council of Zongo Chiefs, the mouthpiece of all Zongo communities in Ghana, has expressed its condolences to the hundreds of affected families in the devastating earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency it said, “We reach out in solidarity and sympathy at this time of national disaster and pain and wish the affected families the necessary courage and fortitude in this difficult time of adversity.”

It prayed to Almighty Allah to comfort them in these hard times, grant the departed souls His encompassing mercies, and reward all countries that were lending direct support in terms of work force, equipment and knowledge.

“To the tireless rescue teams working hard to save lives of people who are trapped under some buildings, may the Almighty Allah grant them strength, protect and grant them success in the cause of their rescue mission and to all the countries that are lending direct support in terms of work force, equipment and knowledge, may Allah reward them abundantly.

On Monday, February 6, 2023, an earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Ritcher scale hit Turkey. The incident occurred in Pazarcik, Kahramanmaras at 04.17 hours.

A total of 12,391 people have died as at Thursday February 9, from the earthquake, according to an information update from Turkey’s Ministry of Interior on Thursday.

The Ministry also said a total of 62,914 individuals had been injured after the earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale hit Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The areas that recorded the casualties are Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis and Malatya and Elazığ.

The incident which occurred in Pazarcık, Kahramanmaraş at 04.17 hours had a total of 1,052 earthquakes including a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit Elbistan.

The Ministry said a total of 5,709 teams from countries had contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to offer assistance and had been deployed to earthquake areas.

It said 110,571 search and rescue workers from AFAD, PAK, Gendarmerie, DAK, Ministry of National Defense, UMKE, Fire Department, Ministry of National Education, Güven, NGOs, Volunteers, Security Units and Local Support Teams had also