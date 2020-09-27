The Ministry of Communications through the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), an agency with the mandate to coordinate Ghana’s cybersecurity development, will hold its annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) from 1st to 31st October, 2020.

The month-long event will be conducted in a hybrid format comprising physical engagements (under strict COVID-19 protocols) and live stream on NCSAMTV, Facebook, YouTube and updated across various social media pages such as Instagram and Twitter.

It will involve thought-leadership sessions, workshops and media engagements aimed at intensifying capacity building and awareness creation efforts on cybercrime and cybersecurity among Ghanaians.

Recognized as the leading event within the cybersecurity space, NCSAM will educate Children, the Public, Businesses and Government stakeholders on cyber hygiene best practices.

In a release copied to News Ghana on 27th September, 2020, this year’s event will have weekly high-level events; Launch of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month and Child Online Protection Reporting Portal, Forum on Impact of COVID-19 on Ghana’s Digitalization Agenda, Cybersecurity Forum with Industry Players and the Launch of the Security Operations Centre of National Information Technology Agency (NITA).

Other lined up activities include panel discussion and media engagements with specific focus on the four thematic areas of the Safer Digital Ghana Campaign (Children, the Public, Businesses and Government).

Speakers include Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications, Members of the National Cybersecurity Inter-Ministerial Advisory Council (NCSIAC), Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan, United States Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs. Anne-Claire Dufay, Country Representative of UNICEF Ghana, Dr. Albert Antwi- Boasiako, National Cybersecurity Advisor, Hon. George Nenyi Andah- Deputy Communications Minister, Hon. Alexander K.K Abban- Deputy Communications Minister, Members of the National Cybersecurity Technical Working Group, Representatives from E-Crime Bureau among others.

Speaking on the event, Ursula Owusu- Ekuful, Minister of Communications said, “COVID-19 pandemic has changed our way of life and this event will focus on the how the Children, the Public, Businesses as well as Government institutions can ensure utmost protection of their online activities and utilisation of digital platforms”.

The theme for this year’s edition is “Cybersecurity in the Era of CoVID-19”., reflecting on the current trends on cybersecurity incidents as a results of the increased use of digital platforms by individuals, businesses and Governments for socio-economic activities.

The official hashtag for the event is #NCSAM2020 and #SaferDigitalGhana and will be streamed on all social media platforms.