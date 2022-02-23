National Deaf Rugby team to play international friendly against Wales

The Ghana National Deaf Rugby (GNDR) team is set to play an international friendly game against the Wales of United Kingdom in April, as part of the team’s preparation towards the World Deaf Rugby Federation Championship to be hosted in Argentina.

The team moved from Accra to Kumasi last weekend and held a training session with the national coaches of the National Rugby Federation at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Mr. Yaw Konadu, President of the Deaf Rugby Association, revealed that the Wales game would be part of the preparations for the world championship to be held in Argentina come 2023.

He added that Wales had arranged a series of matches for the team in the United Kingdom and their team would be playing about seven matches before returning to Ghana.

He said he was glad about the support the team received from the Ashanti Region National Sports Authority since the team started it’s training in the region and was grateful to the Herbert Mensah led Ghana Rugby Federation for all the support given to the team.

He further stated that the team was so happy to receive the national coaches from Accra who came to train them and would be returning to Kumasi on Saturday.

Mr. Owusu Ansah, the General Secretary who represented the Regional Director of the NSA commended the team and its management for the efforts put into training and promised that the Regional NSA would support the team with camping in the region.

He indicated that the Regional Director was committed to the cost of the team and had promised his full support for the team.

Mr. Wilson Agbesi, the Acting Secretary General of the GDRA expressed appreciation to the region’s NSA for the great support that had been given to them and appealed to the NSA to continue its support.

He stated that the Wales game would be a great preparatory ground for the team as far as the World Championship was concerned, “it is the target of the team to do very well in the world championship in raising the flag of Ghana high as far as disability sports is concerned”.

The team would continue it’s training in Kumasi till they depart to Wales on April 20, 2022.