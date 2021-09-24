National Dean of Presiding Members and AMA PM attend Sanitation programme in the UK

As part of the “ Operation Clean Your Frontage and Let Greater Accra Work initiated by Mr Henry Quartey, Regional Minister, Mr Joseph Korto, National Dean of Presiding Members and three others are attending a two-day workshop in the United Kingdom.

The workshop, which is held in Birmingham Hall 5, the NEC, North Avenue, Marston Green, in is on Recycling, Resource and Waste Management on September 22 and 24 between 0930 hours and 1700 hours each day.

Other attendees are; Mr Alfred Asiedu Adjei, Presiding Member for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mr Michael Adu, Assembly Member at AMA and Mr Theophilus Isaac Quayi also Assembly Member at AMA.

The programme is the UK’s largest Recycling, Resource and Waste Management Exhibition and makes up the largest Recycling, Resource & Waste Management event showcasing the latest and most effective technologies, strategies and innovations to professionals from the environmental, resource and waste industries.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency from Birmingham, Mr Korto said their training was to help the Greater Accra Regional Minister to achieve his Operation clean your frontage and let Greater Accra work agenda.

He promised to share the knowledge and skills gained at the UK programme with other Presiding and Assembly Members for the betterment of Ghana and called on all to support the Regional Minister and various assemblies in the region to achieve their goals.

He said switching to recycling was more profitable as it cost less than the current situation of paying companies to cart garbage to dumping sites that were also posing health risks on humans

“The more we recycle, the less it costs our Assemblies and ultimately you,the taxpayer. The energy saved from recycling one glass bottle is enough to power a light bulb for four hours.”

He said the waste management industry could also accelerate transition towards a vibrant economy and called for creative campaigns to inspire and enable that vibrancy.

Mr Korto said the the Assemblies had significant roles to play in the Recycling infrastructure and international waste market to meet the plastic packaging challenges in Ghana.

That, he added could also create jobs in the plastic and rubbish value chain.

The let Greater Accra work and operation clean your frontage is an agenda initiated by Mr Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister to make the region clean and organized.

Its main tenets are in sanitation, waste management, education, health, discipline and combating crime among other factors.

It is also to put Assembly Members and individuals on red-alert against impunity and use positive vibes to change the mindset of inhabitants of Accra and beyond on some of the negative activities they were engaged in.