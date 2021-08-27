National Dean of Presiding Members hold annual conference

Mr Joseph Korto, Greater Accra Regional Dean of Presiding Members has called on his colleague PMs to place premium on education as it was the bedrock of education.

He said: “Honourable members, since education is the only weapon that society can use to level up, I will want to suggest that we intensify education in our various districts to fight the disease.”

He commended Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister for his innovations in keeping the city clean and appealed to his colleagues to offer the Minister maximum support to achieve health and sanitation goals.

Mr Korto made the call during the 2021 Greater Accra annual conference of Presiding Members in Accra.

The conference brought together all the PMs of the region to deliberate on issues on security, sanitation, health, good governance and development.

It would also serve as a training grounds for members to strategise towards the growth and development of the region.

Sanitation and waste management would also form an integral part of their conference.

“The Regional Minister’s operation clean your frontage and the demolition of unauthorized structures on water ways, among many others cannot yield positive impact without the support of the Assemblies in the region.”

He described the Regional Minister as a courageous leader with high level of intelligence who needed their support for the Greater Accra region to work.

Mr Korto, who is also the national Dean of Presiding Members appealed to the Executive and Legislative arms of government to take steps to improve the conditions of service of Members across the country.

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Service at the office of Local government service called on the Presiding Members to be innovative towards the development of their Assemblies.

He called on the Assemblies to avoid awarding contracts that could not receive adequate funding as that could lead to putting up so many uncompleted buildings.

Mr Enoch Teye Mensah, Greater Accra representative of the Council of State urged Assemblies to move their conversations towards electing MMDCEs, a proposal that had lingered on for sometime now.