National Democratic Congress goes to the polls

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) national executives contest commenced on Saturday, December 17, 2022, following months of campaign by aspirants.

Although all the fields are heavily contested, what most political minds look forward to are the National Chairman and the General Secretary positions of the party.

These two national executive positions are expected to be keenly contested because of the personalities involved and the tensions and expectations that the contest would generate within the party.

The aspirants for the National Chairmanship race include the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the current General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, Niki Armah Ashitey, a former Greater Accra Regional Minister and former MP for Klottey Korle as well as Mr Samuel Yaw Adusei, a former Deputy Minister for Works and Housing and former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister in the Mahama administration.

Whiles the contenders for the General Secretary position comprise of Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, Mr Fifi Kwetey, Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and Mr Abdul Ishaq Farrakhan.

According to political pundits, the contest for the NDC chairmanship is straight “fight” between Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo and Mr Aseidu Nketiah, who is the longest serving General Secretary of the NDC popularly known as “General Mosquito.”

The two candidates who have served in various capacities of the party claimed they are in touch with the delegates on the ground and that there would win “one touch victory” come Saturday, December 17, 2022.

For, Mr Ampofo who has served in various capacities in the party and in government, believes that he will been retained as the party chairman because of proven worth and impeachable record.

In the case of Mr Nketiah, he says that his vast experience gained as the longest General Secretary of the party makes him the best person to occupy the national chairmanship position of the NDC.

For Nii Ashitey who also served in various capacities during the NDC’s administration says he is the right person to provide the needed leadership for the party to be able mobilise support for the 2024 general elections.

For Mr Adusei, unlike the other contenders who can claim to have vast experience within the NDC, he believes in servant leadership and bringing dynamism to the party. He is obviously a dark horse in the race.

According to him, he is ready to bring fresh ideas to the party and change the direction leading to victory in 2024.

The race for the General Secretary position of the NDC will be the most contentious since the outgoing executive, Aseidu Nketiah brought a lot of experience and influence to bear on that seat; obviously, a big boot to fill.

As he leaves the big chair to seek more adventure further afield, four experienced party men who have held various positions within the party are vying for the General Secretary post.

Dr Otokunor, the current Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, who is vying for the substantive position of General Secretary, brings a lot of personal experience to the work.

According to him, he is conversant with the office’s workings and intends to bring his vast experience from his role as the Deputy Director of Research of the NDC.

In the case of Mr Fifi Kwetey, a former Minister of Agriculture and a Deputy Minister for Finance and two-term Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South in the Volta Region, brings to the table his huge influence as a former minister and his knowledge in finance and economic matters.

For, Mr Afriyie Ankrah, a former Minister for Youth and Sports and a strong contender for the General Secretary, believes that he is the best person for the job in addition to his huge experience within the NDC.

Besides, Mr Afriyie Ankrah served in several executive positions in the NDC, including Deputy General Secretary in 2005.

Mr Abdul Ishaq Farrakhan who previously served as district chairman in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region brings along little national presence like the others.

It is obvious that some of the contestants will come out politically bruised at the national chairmanship and general secretary levels.

Arrangements:

In all about 10,000 delegates are expected to converge at the Accra Sports Stadium for the National Executive elections on Saturday.

Other contests:

The Vice Chairman position is expected to be keenly contested. The aspirants for the contest include, Sherif Abdul-Nasiru, Abanga Yakubu Alhassan, Dr Sherry Ayittey, Seth Ofori Ohene, Awudu Sofo Azourka, Alhaji Amadu B. Sorogho, Alhaji Habibu Adramani and Evelyn Enyonam Mensah.

Also, contenders for Deputy General Secretary are Francis Lanme Guribe, Catherine Deynu, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah and Gbande Foyo Mustapha, Kwame Zu, Bradi Paul Opata and Evans Amoo.

The contestants for the National Organiser position consists of Joshua Hamidu Akamba, Henry Osei Akoto, Mahdi Mohammed Gibrill, Sidii Abubakari, Solomon Yaw Nkansah, Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon and Joseph Yammin.

The aspirants for Deputy National Organiser position comprise of Kobby Barlon, Habib Mohammed Tahiru, Elikem Eric Kevin Kwame Kotoko and Alhaji Yaw Kundow.

For the National Communication Officer, the incumbent Mr Sammy is going unopposed.

Moreover, the candidates for the Deputy National Communication Officer position are Godwin Ako Gunn, Adongo Atule Jacob, Malik Basintale, Kwaku Boahen Anthony and Mohammed Naziru.

After the contest, the party will move to the next and final stage of reorganising for Election 2024, that is the election of the flagbearer who will lead the charge to Election 2024.