National Democratic Congress releases roadmap for internal elections

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has approved guidelines for the Party’s internal elections.

Per the guidelines, approved by the Party’s NEC at its meeting on Monday, May 9 2022, membership verification and update of registered members (as of 31st December, 2018) must be completed by 15th May, 2022.

The Party will organise a limited registration exercise for new members from 21st May – 7th June, 2022.

The registration will pave way for the conduct of the Party’s Branch elections to be held from 15th June to July 2022 – and the results of that election will be collated from 1st- 7th August, 2022

A statement issued by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nektia, the General Secretary of the NDC, and shared with the Ghana News Agency, said the Party would hold its Ward elections in August 2022, followed by the Constituency elections in September, 2022.

It said the Party would hold its Regional Conference in October, 2022 with the entire activities for the reorganisation of the Party climaxed with a National Congress in November, this year.

The NDC stated that as part of the regulations for the Branch elections, nominations shall open upon an official publication or announcement by the General Secretary seven (7) clear days before the start of the election.

It said nominations forms shall be made available at all branches at a fee of GHC 10 for all aspirants.

“… to be eligible to contest for a position in the branch elections, a person must be a registered and active member of the Party and in good standing for at least four (4) years,” the statement said.

It indicated that the Party’s NEC also approved that Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe be recognised and adopted as a Constituency.

The statement said the NEC also approved the NDC Professionals Forum’s application for affiliation, which would be submitted to Congress in accordance with article 9 of the Party’s Constitution.