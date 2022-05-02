National Drug Control Master Plan Has Been Drafted

The Narcotics Control Commission has drafted a National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP) to deal with the problem of substance abuse through a multi-sectoral approach.

The Plan, first of its kind in the history of the Commission, aimed at protecting and improving the well-being of the society and individuals, protecting and promoting the public and offering a high level of security to the public.

Mr Kenneth Adu-Manfoh, Acting Director General of the Narcotics Control Commission, said “the NDCMP is an innovative blueprint document designed on the fundamental principles of national drug prevention law, Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020, (Act 1019).”

He said this at a validation workshop of the National Drug Control Master Plan where experts from the country and Economic Community of West Africa State (ECOWAS) met to review and validate Ghana’s Master Plan.

The Plan provides a framework for coordinated and joint action and forms the basis for external cooperation in the field of drug prevention.

The strategies proposed aimed at reducing or reversing the harms caused by addictive substance use in society.

The Acting Director General said drug abuse, illicit drug trafficking and related crimes had become a threat to the nation and the international community, therefore, the menace ought to be addressed through a multi-sectoral approach.

Mr Adu-Amanfoh said the Commission would use resources invested efficiently to uphold the fundamental values of the citizenry for human dignity, liberty, democracy, equality, solidarity, the rule of law and human rights.

He said the implementation of the NDCMP would help reduce the supply of illicit drugs, the craving and use and attendant health problems.

The initiative to have a National Drug Control Master Plan is in line with the ECOWAS Action Plan on illicit drug trafficking, related organised crime and drug abuse.

Mr Baba Gana Wakil, ECOWAS Permanent Representative in Ghana, said the NDCMP would provide the necessary evidence-based guidance to address drug abuse, illicit drug trafficking and related crimes in member States.

Speaking on behalf of Dr Siga Fatima Jagne, Commissioner, Social Affairs and Gender, ECOWAS, he said, with the plan, it would be easier for development partners to pick activities they could support member States on.

“So far, 14 member States, including Ghana had had their National Drug Control Master Plan validated. Burkina Faso is yet to get its validation due to the political situation in the country,” Ambassador Gana Wakil noted.