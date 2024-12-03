National Election Security Task Force Warns Political Parties Against Intimidation Tactics Ahead of Ghana’s December 7 Election

The National Election Security Task Force (NESTF) has issued a strong warning to political parties against the use of intimidation tactics on election day, particularly the deployment of “machomen” or well-built individuals to cause disruption at polling stations.

The task force, led by Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, made these comments during an engagement with political party representatives on December 3.

Dr. Dampare specifically condemned the practice of party supporters wearing state security uniforms with the intent of creating chaos at polling stations, which could lead to confusion and undermine the integrity of the election. He emphasized that the security forces would take immediate action against any individual found attempting to intimidate voters or disrupt the electoral process.

“We will not tolerate the culture of machoism or the belief that physical strength can be used to intimidate voters. If any such individuals are found at polling stations or collation centers trying to cause mayhem, they will face consequences,” Dr. Dampare stated. He also reassured the political parties that the task force’s actions would be impartial and transparent.

The meeting, which followed a previous session held two weeks earlier, focused on the preparation for a peaceful and fair election on December 7. Several key security concerns were addressed, particularly intelligence reports indicating potential security threats in certain constituencies.

Political party representatives at the meeting expressed their commitment to ensuring peaceful elections. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), assured that party members would adhere to the security guidelines set by the task force. Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), also reiterated the party’s commitment to following election rules, though he voiced concern over the rising misinformation and disinformation regarding the electoral process.

Representatives from other political parties, including the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and the All Peoples Congress (APC), pledged their cooperation with the security personnel deployed at polling stations, acknowledging the importance of maintaining peace and order throughout the election process.

With the election just days away, the NESTF is determined to ensure a secure and transparent election environment, free from violence or undue influence.